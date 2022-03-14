On this day in 2004 – Steve Harmison took career-best figures of seven for 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2004 – Steve Harmison took career-best figures of seven for 12

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 6:01 am
Steve Harmison produced career-best figures of seven for 12 against West Indies on this day in 2004 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Steve Harmison produced career-best figures of seven for 12 against West Indies on this day in 2004 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Steve Harmison produced a stunning spell of seven for 12 as England bowled out West Indies for 47 in Jamaica on this day in 2004.

The Durham bowler ripped through the hosts’ batting line-up, recording career-best figures, as they collapsed to their lowest ever Test match total, allowing England to seal a 10-wicket victory at Sabina Park.

Harmison, on his way to becoming the top-ranked bowler in the world, sent Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ridley Jacobs, Tino Best, Adam Sanford and Fidel Edwards back to the pavilion in just 12 overs to swing the match in England’s favour.

It left Michael Vaughan’s side with a target of just 20, which the captain and Marcus Trescothick knocked off without problems.

The victory set the tone for a dominant series for England, who won 3-0 to complete a first series success in the Caribbean since 1968.

Vaughan’s side were one on the up and peaked 18 months later with a memorable Ashes victory in 2005.

Steve harmison
After retiring from cricket Steve Harmison took on a management role at his local football club Ashington (Richard Sellers/PA)

Harmison played an integral part in England’s Ashes triumph on home soil before retiring from Test cricket in 2009.

He was awarded an MBE for services to cricket in 2006 and has also worked as a TV pundit.

In 2015 he was appointed manager of local club Ashington in the ninth tier of English football before resigning two years later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal