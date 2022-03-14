Harry McKirdy boost for Swindon ahead of Sutton showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry McKirdy boost for Swindon ahead of Sutton showdown

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 10:13 am
Harry McKirdy is available again for Swindon (John Walton/PA)
Harry McKirdy is available again for Swindon (John Walton/PA)

Swindon will welcome back top scorer Harry McKirdy for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton at the County Ground.

McKirdy has served a two-match ban after picking up 10 bookings and will be a boost to Ben Garner’s attacking options.

Garner has revealed an unnamed player is a doubt following a physical game at the weekend that saw opponents Oldham pick up eight yellow cards.

Louie Barry and Ben Gladwin remain sidelined, alongside long-term injury victims Brandon Cooper, Joe Tomlinson and Jordan Lyden.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis is a doubt for Sutton.

Bouzanis was a late withdrawal against Walsall after pulling up injured during the warm-up so Stuart Nelson will likely continue to deputise.

Donovan Wilson and Harry Beautyman both needed to be replaced before half-time against the Saddlers and will be assessed.

That could mean starts for Omar Bugiel and Rob Milsom, who came on earlier than intended at the Banks’s Stadium.

