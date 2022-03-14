Steven Davis in Northern Ireland squad despite speculation over retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Davis in Northern Ireland squad despite speculation over retirement

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 12:25 pm
Veteran Steven Davis remains part of the Northern Ireland plans (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has been named in Ian Baraclough’s squad for their their upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary despite speculation over his international future.

It had been uncertain whether the 37-year-old Rangers midfielder, who has won a record 132 caps, would continue following the end of the side’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Davis, however, has given no indication to Baraclough that he intends to retire from the international game and firmly remains part of the plans ahead of the start of the Nations League campaign in June.

Manager Ian Baraclough is pleased Davis is still involved (Brian Lawless/PA)

Baraclough said: “It’s a question that’s going to be asked every conference but my conversations with Steven have been no different.

“He’s looking forward to the two games, looking forward to June. He’s looking forward to meeting up with the guys and being part of the squad.”

The only issue concerning Davis had been fitness-related after a stop-start campaign at Ibrox.

Baraclough said: “He’s had a couple of setbacks, a small calf issue and thigh issue, but I’ve not been told he won’t be fit for us come next week.”

Jonny Evans misses out through injury (Liam McBurney/PA)

Davis has been named in a 25-man squad which also features two new faces in Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane and Sunderland’s Trai Hume.

Leicester defender Jonny Evans is not included due to injury but there are returns for Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles, Daniel Ballard, Matthew Kennedy and Luke Donnelly.

Jordan Jones, Dale Taylor, Jamal Lewis, Conor Washington and Ethan Galbraith are also not involved.

Baraclough’s side play in Luxembourg on March 25 before hosting Hungary at Windsor Park four days later.

