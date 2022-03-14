Jack Willis returns to England fold after recovering from serious knee injury By Press Association March 14, 2022, 12:54 pm Jack Willis is back with England (Paul Childs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jack Willis makes his first appearance in an England squad for a year after being included among 34 players to begin preparations for Saturday’s final Guinness Six Nations match against France. Willis suffered a serious knee injury after being the victim of a ‘crocodile roll’ against Italy in the 2021 Championship and only made his comeback for Wasps last month. With openside Tom Curry ruled out by a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday’s defeat by Ireland, Willis has the opportunity to challenge for a place in the back row. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jack Willis given opportunity to train his way into an England comeback Nathan Tella in line for Southampton return from groin injury Talking points ahead of England’s Six Nations clash against Ireland Unwell Maro Itoje a doubt for England’s crunch Six Nations clash with Ireland