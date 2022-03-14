Lukasz Fabianski says Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal against Villa was ‘very special’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lukasz Fabianski says Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal against Villa was ‘very special’

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 1:05 pm
West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko is embraced by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (John Walton/PA)
West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko is embraced by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (John Walton/PA)

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski predicted something “magical” would happen when Andriy Yarmolenko returned to the team.

Ukrainian forward Yarmolenko was back in the Hammers squad against Aston Villa on Sunday for the first time since being granted compassionate leave due to the war in his homeland.

Yarmolenko received a standing ovation from both sets of fans as he came on as a 53rd-minute substitute.

And the 32-year-old was in tears after firing West Ham into the lead in the 70th minute of their 2-1 win.

Former Poland international Fabianski has been offering assistance to members of his team-mate’s family as they were trying to leave Ukraine.

He said: “I don’t think any of us can imagine what he or his country have been through.

“We can all try to support him but it is unimaginable what he has been going through in the last few weeks. He has been very emotional.

“It was, in some ways, that once he was back you knew that something magical was going to happen, and that was very special what happened.

“He has been training but I don’t think any of us can understand fully what he is going through, what his family is going through, so I think for me it is hard.

“All of us try to be as supportive as we could be, but on the other hand I don’t think it is enough really.

“You could clearly see at the training ground that in a way he was a bit different, which is completely understandable. Sometimes you can try to behave to pretend that you’re fine but deep down you know it’s not fine.

“He is managing that really well but the situation is horrible. What he showed on Sunday was amazing, beautiful.”

Yarmolenko was sent on after an injury to Michail Antonio, and his goal was a wonderful turn and shot in one movement.

“The whole impact, he played in a position that he doesn’t really play. The way we use Michail, he is a completely different player,” added Fabianski.

“The touch and finish was amazing and his involvement in the play was really good – his runs. You could see that the effort and the heart was there and the amazing quality he possesses.”

Antonio will be a doubt for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second leg against Sevilla while left-back Aaron Cresswell also hobbled off, although he is expected to be available.

“The last few weeks we have been hit with injuries and we really need players to be fit, we don’t have the biggest squad,” said Fabianski.

“What we do have is quality and that is very important. We’ll see what happens with Michail and Cress but others are ready to step up.”

Pablo Fornals added West Ham’s second before Jacob Ramsey hit Villa’s 89th-minute consolation.

Defeat ended Villa’s run of three straight wins and boss Steven Gerrard said: “I’m disappointed with the result.

“I wanted to try and keep the momentum going in terms of the three fantastic results we had before.”

