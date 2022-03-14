Women’s FA Cup prize fund rising to £3million a year from next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Women’s FA Cup prize fund rising to £3million a year from next season

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 1:11 pm
Chelsea are the reigning Women’s FA Cup champions (John Walton/PA).
The prize fund for the Women’s FA Cup is to increase to £3million per year from next season, the Football Association has announced.

The figure goes up from around £400,000, with details of how it is to be allocated across the competition yet to be confirmed.

The FA has said that a “disproportionate amount of this new fund will be invested into the early rounds of the competition.”

This season's Women's FA Cup quarter-finals take place this week, starting with 2020-21 runners-up Arsenal hosting Coventry United on Friday (Kieran Cleeves/PA).
It had been announced in January that a “significant” increase in prize money from next season had been agreed, amid criticism of the disparity between the current figures and those for the men’s competition.

In Monday’s statement, the FA’s director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell said: “I’m delighted to be able to make this announcement of increased funding for the Vitality Women’s FA Cup because it’s going to benefit so many clubs across the women’s football pyramid.

“The FA Cup, whether men’s or women’s, is the biggest and best domestic cup competition in the world, and this increased investment from the FA highlights that we want clubs competing in it to be rewarded, while also highlighting our ongoing commitment to the women’s game.

“Women’s football continues to be in a growth phase and we are always looking to make improvements and investment to drive it forward and break new boundaries. This is certainly one of the most pleasing during my time with the organisation, because I know it means so much to so many.”

The statement added: “The Vitality Women’s FA Cup has grown in stature, with 417 teams entering the competition this season, while interest has significantly increased over the last decade, which resulted in the final being permanently moved to Wembley Stadium connected by EE in 2015. This new financial commitment from the FA looks to recognise and acknowledge that increased profile and commercial interest in the competition.

“Now that the uplift in prize fund for the Vitality Women’s FA Cup has been agreed, work will begin on how that money is divided and allocated, with the aim being for all clubs that enter the competition to benefit.

“One commitment that the FA will be making, is that a disproportionate amount of this new fund will be invested into the early rounds of the competition. This will ensure those clubs further down the pyramid entering those rounds, really feel the benefit of the prize money earned.

“More details will be announced in due course on the structure of the new funding and how it will be distributed across the different stages of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup next season.”

The current prize money for winning the Women’s FA Cup is £25,000, with £15,000 going to the runner-up. In the men’s competition, where the overall fund is £16m, the figures are £1.8m and £900,000 respectively.

