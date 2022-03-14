Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could name same side against Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could name same side against Fleetwood

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:03 pm
Gareth Ainsworth’s side drew with Rotherham at the weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth's side drew with Rotherham at the weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could name an unchanged team for Tuesday’s clash with Fleetwood.

Wanderers have put a bad spell behind them with seven points from their last three games and had the better of a goalless draw against leaders Rotherham at the weekend.

Jordan Obita sat out that one through illness, with Joe Jacobson returning to the side.

Curtis Thompson has been Wycombe’s only injury absentee in recent weeks after suffering a knee injury against Cheltenham last month.

Fleetwood are likely to be without Danny Andrew.

The defender was forced off through injury early on in Saturday’s defeat by Burton – the Cod Army’s fourth loss in a row.

Defender Zak Jules and forward Joe Garner are both available after suspension but injuries remain a problem.

Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, Brad Halliday, Ellis Harrison and Harrison Holgate have all been in the treatment room recently.

