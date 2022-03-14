Jamie Devitt a doubt for Carlisle’s clash with Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Devitt a doubt for Carlisle’s clash with Newport

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:27 pm
Carlisle’s Jamie Devitt has been nursing a hamstring issue (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Carlisle's Jamie Devitt has been nursing a hamstring issue (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt is a doubt for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Newport.

The Cumbrians’ 2-1 win over Northampton on Saturday saw Devitt go off just after the hour mark due to a hamstring issue.

Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor have been nearing returns, while Joel Senior continues to recover from knee surgery.

Carlisle have won all four of their matches since Paul Simpson’s return as manager last month.

Newport are assessing Jake Cain and Aaron Lewis ahead of the trip to Brunton Park.

Midfielder Cain came off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Stevenage because of a rib issue.

Defender Lewis was then withdrawn at the interval having suffered a gash to his thigh that required stitches.

County already had Oli Cooper, Josh Pask, Robbie Willmott, Courtney Baker-Richardson, Courtney Senior and Priestley Farquharson in the treatment room.

