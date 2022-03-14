Ian Baraclough says people are writing Steven Davis off prematurely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Baraclough says people are writing Steven Davis off prematurely

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:51 pm
Veteran Steven Davis remains in Northern Ireland’s plans despite speculation he could retire (Brian Lawless/PA)
Veteran Steven Davis remains in Northern Ireland's plans despite speculation he could retire (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has warned people writing off Steven Davis’ international career they are doing so prematurely.

The veteran Rangers midfielder, who has earned a record 132 caps for his country, has been included in Baraclough’s 25-man squad for this month’s friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

There had been speculation over whether the 37-year-old would continue following the end of Northern Ireland’s unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Manager Ian Baraclough expects Davis to be involved when the Nations League begins in June
Manager Ian Baraclough expects Davis to be involved when the Nations League begins in June (Brian Lawless/PA)

Yet Baraclough insists the former Southampton player remains committed and is firmly in his plans as he looks ahead to the start of the Nations League programme in the summer.

Baraclough said: “I know it’s a question that’s going to be asked every (press) conference but my conversations with Steven have been no different – looking forward to the two games, looking forward to June.

“He still was one of our best players against Italy and that just shows you that if he’s got any thoughts of finishing or quitting, or if anyone wants to try to finish him, then they’re going down the wrong road with that.”

Northern Ireland play in Luxembourg on March 25 before hosting Hungary at Windsor Park four days later. They will be the side’s first outings since they wrapped up their World Cup qualifiers with a creditable goalless draw against Italy, a result which denied the European champions an automatic place in Qatar.

The only issue concerning Davis had been fitness-related after a stop-start campaign at Ibrox but Baraclough expects him to be able to join up with the group.

Baraclough thinks the problems he has had this term may even have fuelled his hunger to continue on the international front.

Davis has not played for Rangers for a month
Davis has not played for Rangers for a month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Baraclough said: “He’s out of the picture at Rangers at the moment having had a couple of little niggles and the team have done well, so it’s been difficult for him to get back into the side.

“That’s probably something new for Steven, having to contend with that, which means he’s looking forward to meeting up with the group of guys and being part of our squad.

“He’s had a couple of setbacks, a small calf issue, a thigh issue, but I’ve not been told he won’t be fit for us come next week.”

Jonny Evans will not be involved because of injury
Jonny Evans will not be involved because of injury (Liam McBurney/PA)

Leicester defender Jonny Evans is not included in Baraclough’s squad due to injury but Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane and Sunderland’s Trai Hume have earned their first senior call-ups.

There are also returns for five players in Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles, Daniel Ballard, Matthew Kennedy and Luke Donnelly but Jordan Jones, Dale Taylor, Jamal Lewis, Conor Washington and Ethan Galbraith are not involved.

Baraclough said: “We’ve tried to go as strong as possible for the two friendlies and I’ve said that it’s like a reset for the next two years.

“We’ll hopefully try and put a good platform in place for what hopefully will be a successful two years, a Nation’s League campaign followed by the Euros.”

