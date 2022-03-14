Exeter could turn to Cheick Diabate if Sam Stubbs misses out against Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter could turn to Cheick Diabate if Sam Stubbs misses out against Crawley

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:55 pm
Cheick Diabate could return (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cheick Diabate could return (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter could make changes for the visit of Crawley as they play a fourth game in 11 days on Tuesday night.

Defender Cheick Diabate has not featured since February but returned to the bench for the Grecians’ goalless draw with Salford at the weekend and may play some part against the Reds.

Diabate could replace Sam Stubbs, who felt some tightness in his hamstring over the weekend.

Striker Sam Nombe was also forced off with a hamstring issue in that game and is unlikely to feature.

John Yems will be back on the touchline after serving a three-match ban for using abusive and insulting words towards a match official last month.

Winger James Tilley will be hoping to start after coming off the bench in the last two league games.

Owen Gallacher came on midway through the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Port Vale but then left the field with a head injury and is unlikely to be involved.

Tony Craig and Ludwig Francillette were also substituted due to injury and will be assessed ahead of the match.

