No new worries for Port Vale ahead of Mansfield clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new worries for Port Vale ahead of Mansfield clash

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 4:01 pm
Port Vale’s James Gibbons is currently sidelined (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Port Vale’s James Gibbons is currently sidelined (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Port Vale appear to have no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Mansfield.

Vale defender James Gibbons is out due to ankle ligament damage suffered earlier this month.

Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also sidelined, along with skipper Tom Conlon, who is recovering from Achilles surgery.

Tenth-placed Vale won 4-1 at home against Crawley on Saturday, bouncing back from the 1-0 defeat at Colchester that was their first loss in 10 outings.

Mansfield – one place higher in the table – have doubts over three players who picked up injuries in the 3-2 loss at Tranmere last Friday.

One is forward Lucas Akins, who came off early due to a hamstring issue and is deemed by boss Nigel Clough as the least likely of the trio to be involved on Tuesday.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn and defender Farrend Rawson are the others, having suffered an ankle issue and received a blow to the face respectively.

The Stags had been unbeaten in 14 league games prior to the Tranmere match.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal