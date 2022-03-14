Bradley Dack could get more game time when Blackburn face Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradley Dack could get more game time when Blackburn face Derby

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 4:11 pm
Bradley Dack returned to action for Blackburn last weekend (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradley Dack could get more action as Blackburn host Derby in the Sky Bet Championship.

The forward made his first appearance in a year when he appeared as a 70th-minute substitute in the weekend defeat at Bristol City.

Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun are back in training but the visit of the Rams comes too soon.

Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday also remain on the sidelines.

Derby have no fresh injury concerns as they chase points in their battle against relegation.

Manager Wayne Rooney made just one change for the weekend’s loss to Bournemouth with Lee Buchanan coming in for Festy Ebosele.

He must now consider whether to freshen up his side with games running out.

Veteran forward Colin Kazim-Richards would offer an experienced option having come off the bench at the Vitality Stadium but Kamil Jozwiak is no longer available after completing his move to MLS side Charlotte FC.

