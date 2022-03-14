Luke Matheson suspended for Scunthorpe’s clash with fellow strugglers Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Matheson suspended for Scunthorpe’s clash with fellow strugglers Barrow

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 4:45 pm
Luke Matheson, who is on loan at Scunthorpe from Wolves, was sent off in the 3-1 loss to Colchester on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Luke Matheson, who is on loan at Scunthorpe from Wolves, was sent off in the 3-1 loss to Colchester on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

League Two basement boys Scunthorpe will be without Luke Matheson for the visit of Barrow to the Sands Venue Stadium.

On-loan defender Matheson is suspended after being sent off for two bookable offences in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Colchester.

The Iron have Lewis Thompson, Ross Millen, Mason O’Malley and Tom Pugh out injured.

Keith Hill’s men are 10 points adrift of safety with only one win secured since the turn of the year.

Barrow are in 21st position, three points above the relegation places.

They remain without defender Connor Brown, who underwent hernia surgery prior to last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Rochdale.

That result was a fifth draw in seven matches for Mark Cooper’s men.

Their last win was a 1-0 victory at Northampton on February 1.

