Crewe’s injury list shows no sign of abating ahead of Wigan’s visit

Bottom side Crewe do not have any of their injured players back as they host promotion-chasing Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Ben Knight is the closest to returning but this game comes too soon.

Ryan Alebiosu has returned to parent club Arsenal for treatment and another loanee, Scott Robertson of Celtic, needs an operation.

Defenders Rio Adebisi (foot) and Billy Sass-Davies (calf) are both long-term absentees for David Artell’s team.

Wigan welcome back Tendayi Darikwa and Graeme Shinnie from suspension but are now without Callum Lang.

Darikwa and Shinnie have sat out the last two matches after accumulating 10 bookings but Lang reached that figure in Saturday’s draw against MK Dons.

James McClean is also still banned following his sending-off against Fleetwood.

Latics have no fresh fitness concerns.