Leif Davis and Jamal Lowe doubtful for Bournemouth’s clash with Reading

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 4:57 pm
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will serve a touchline ban as Reading come calling (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will serve a touchline ban as Reading come calling (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has doubts over Leif Davis and Jamal Lowe for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading.

Defender Davis limped out of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Derby with a hip flexor injury while striker Lowe suffered a dead leg and Parker, who will serve a touchline ban after admitting an FA charge of using abusive, insulting and/or improper language, will make late checks on both.

Defender Adam Smith and midfielder Philip Billing complete three and two-match bans respectively, while Jefferson Lerma returned from a four-game suspension at the weekend.

Robbie Brady and Junior Stanislas are also close to contention after injury as the Cherries attempt to reel in leaders Fulham.

Interim Reading manager Paul Ince could hand a debut to Norway international goalkeeper Orjan Nyland following his arrival on a short-term contract last week.

The 31-year-old was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest two days after his arrival, and will hope to get the nod over Luke Southwood.

Defender Tom Holmes and John Swift remain doubts as they recover from Covid-19, while fellow midfielder Alen Halilovic could return after recovering from a hamstring problem.

However, Dejan Tetek, Baba Rahman, Femi Azeez and Felipe Araruna are still sidelined.

