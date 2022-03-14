Jesse Marsch plans to ‘create something special’ with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jesse Marsch plans to ‘create something special’ with Leeds

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 5:25 pm
Jesse Marsch notched his first win as Leeds head coach against Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jesse Marsch notched his first win as Leeds head coach against Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jesse Marsch said he wants to “create something special” at Leeds after Joe Gelhardt’s last-gasp winner against Norwich had raised the roof at Elland Road.

Gelhardt’s stoppage-time strike in Sunday’s Premier League relegation battle came two minutes after he had stepped off the bench and one minute after Kenny McLean’s equaliser appeared to have snatched Norwich a point.

McLean stunned the home fans in the first minute of added time when he cancelled out Rodrigo’s first-half opener, but Gelhardt’s late heroics snapped Leeds’ six-game losing run and sparked scenes of pandemonium.

It also lifted Leeds four points clear of the drop zone and clinched Marsch’s first win as the club’s head coach.

He said: “Our identity I think has been created here for years, for decades.

“We need to take the idea of football that I have and continue to ingrain that, that mentality of what Leeds United is and how it represents the community and the fans and create something special.

“I promise you there’s so much more work to do and I’m not ever going to get ahead of myself until June and then I can take a breath.”

Joe Gelhardt celebrates his stoppage-time winner
Joe Gelhardt celebrates his stoppage-time winner (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds had been abject in Marsch’s first home game in charge – Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa – and the American stressed his side’s display against Norwich had pleased him just as much as three vital points.

He said: “The points are big and we needed a reward to continue to instil belief in the transition we’re making and in the process.

“But I believe that regardless, the performance warranted a positive feeling, even if it didn’t end up in three points.

“Obviously, it’s a bigger moment for us because we find the three points but what I’m really going to focus on with the group is on how strong the connection was with the entire team tactically, mentally, psychologically, in every way.”

Marsch confirmed fit-again striker Patrick Bamford, who made his first start since September, was withdrawn at half-time as a precaution and is expected to be fit for Friday’s game at Wolves.

Rodrigo was replaced in the second half due to a tight quad and the Spain forward will be assessed.

Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table and boss Dean Smith could not hide his disappointment at the manner of his side’s sixth successive league defeat.

Smith also lamented the fact his side would not be in action again until April 2 after the international break.

He said: “I’m not one to feel sorry for myself, that’s not the way I work.

“We can be really disappointed and we’ve got a tough three weeks now without a game.

“Three or four days now to work on what we want to look like in April when we play our next game and then we probably lose 14 players to international duty.

“So we’ll have a skeleton squad at the training ground for 10 days. It’s going to be sore because we put a lot into that game in the second half and came away with nothing.”

