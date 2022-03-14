Paul Glatzel and Kieron Morris doubts for Tranmere ahead of Harrogate clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Glatzel and Kieron Morris doubts for Tranmere ahead of Harrogate clash

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 5:31 pm
Paul Glatzel came off in Tranmere’s win over Mansfield because of a suspected hamstring issue (Simon Magee/PA).
Paul Glatzel came off in Tranmere’s win over Mansfield because of a suspected hamstring issue (Simon Magee/PA).

Paul Glatzel and Kieron Morris are doubts for Tranmere ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two match at home to Harrogate.

Forward Glatzel, who is on loan from Liverpool, came off early in the second half of the 3-2 win over Mansfield on Friday because of a hamstring issue.

That was with midfielder Morris having already been forced off by injury just before the half-hour mark.

Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard are being assessed as they step up their respective recoveries.

Harrogate lost Brahima Diarra to injury early in their 3-0 loss at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

And the on-loan midfielder has returned to parent club Huddersfield to undergo a scan.

Boss Simon Weaver has also reported defender Lewis Page looks set to be out until the end of the season having sustained an injury of his own.

Will Smith remains unavailable due to the illness that kept him out of the Bristol Rovers game, but it is hoped that Simon Power will be available after a fever.

