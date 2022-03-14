Scotland to face Poland in Hampden friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland to face Poland in Hampden friendly

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 5:47 pm
Poland will visit Hampden later this month (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scotland will play Poland at Hampden on March 24, UEFA has confirmed.

The friendly replaces both nations’ World Cup play-off semi-finals, which were called off in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland’s play-off was postponed until June following a request by Ukraine, while Poland were handed a bye to their final – where they will take on Sweden or Czech Republic – after Russia were disqualified.

UEFA acknowledged the friendly and said in a statement: “UEFA and FIFA would like to thank the Scottish Football Association and the Poland Football Federation for their close co-operation regarding this matter.”

Scotland will also take on the losers of the other semi-final in their play-off path, Wales or Austria, in an away friendly on March 29.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will name his squad for the two matches on Tuesday.

