Jeremie Bela in line for Birmingham return against Middlesbrough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeremie Bela is likely to be available for Birmingham when Middlesbrough visit St Andrew’s on Tuesday.

The Angolan forward sat out the victory over Bristol City and draw against Hull because of illness but is expected to return as Blues attempt to extended their unbeaten run to three Sky Bet Championship matches.

Defender Maxime Colin is also very close to a return, but Tuesday’s match might come too soon.

Troy Deeney and George Friend remain sidelined, though, with the latter not now expected back until next month after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Anfernee Dijksteel may return for Middlesbrough.

The central defender missed last week’s defeat at Sheffield United and the weekend draw at Millwall because of illness, but it is anticipated he will be back in the reckoning in the midlands.

Midfielder James Lea Siliki and striker Andraz Sporar were also absent at Millwall because of illness, but Boro boss Chris Wilder was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked whether they will return.

Wilder will otherwise have the same squad available to him, as midfielder Martin Payero continues his recovery from an ankle problem.