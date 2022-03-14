Lee Tomlin return would increase the options for Michael Flynn and Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Tomlin return would increase the options for Michael Flynn and Walsall

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 6:01 pm
Lee Tomlin (right) missed Walsall’s 1-0 win over Sutton due to illness (Nick Potts/PA).
It remains to be seen whether Lee Tomlin has any involvement when Walsall host Sky Bet League Two strugglers Oldham on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old forward was not part of the squad for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sutton due to illness.

Reece Devine and Zak Mills look set to still be unavailable, and Rory Holden is on the long-term casualty list.

The 16th-placed Saddlers have secured 11 points from six games since Michael Flynn was appointed as boss last month.

Oldham will be without Jordan Clarke for the trip to the Banks’s Stadium.

The defender serves a suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences in the 1-0 loss at Swindon on Saturday.

The Latics have Junior Luamba (hamstring) and Mike Fondop (groin) on the sidelines.

John Sheridan’s men are currently three points adrift of safety in 23rd, with two games in hand over 22nd-placed Stevenage.

