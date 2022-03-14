Andrew Strauss wants new England Test coach in place by start of summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Strauss wants new England Test coach in place by start of summer

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 6:23 pm
Sir Andrew Strauss is serving as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s managing director on an interim basis (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Sir Andrew Strauss admits England are racing a “ticking clock” as they look to find the right people to lead the Test side into a new “bold and ambitious” era.

Strauss is currently minding the shop for the England and Wales Cricket Board following Ashley Giles’ sacking as managing director, with a job advert for that position going live on Monday.

The search will be conducted by headhunters SRI Executive, with the successful candidate’s first task being the appointment of a new coaching and selection group.

And, with a jam-packed international summer getting under way on June 2, there is plenty to do to complete a wholesale overhaul of the backroom team that is likely to see applicants from across the world.

“We are making progress with it and we’re obviously very conscious there’s a ticking clock, both in terms of appointing a director of cricket and then of course the coach – or potentially coaches – on the back of that,” said Strauss.

“The ambition is certainly to have the Test coach in place by that first Test of the summer. In recruitment there are all sorts of moving pieces, including notice periods and I don’t think we can categorically say that, but it’s the ambition.”

While that process continues, Strauss is forging ahead with the first steps of a high-performance review of English cricket.

The need for a wide-reaching investigation into the structures and county system that underpin the sport became apparent after Test side floundered in Australia, the culmination of a poor year for the flagship team that gave rise to the catch-all term ‘red-ball reset’.

Strauss, who is in Barbados with the squad for this week’s Test against the West Indies, attempted to flesh out what the concept meant and set some lofty aims.

“I believe we’re looking very strongly at being in the best in the world in all formats. If the shop window is functioning well, the knock-on effects for the game as a whole are enormous,” he said.

“If we’re honest, in Test cricket we have been number one for 12 months in 42 years, with moments where we’ve been very good and in the top three of four teams. We were in a similar place to white-ball cricket before 2016.

“So I sense an appetite for us to be bold in our approach. I think we need to be prepared to be pretty bold and ambitious. I think incremental tweaks is not going to give us the step change we are looking for.

“The winds of change are strong, they have been for a number of years and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. I’ve been through two domestic structure review processes before. The problem is if you start with too many constraints, it really limits your ability to think in those bold terms. You’ve got to start from a blank sheet of paper.

England endured a chastening Ashes tour
England endured a chastening Ashes tour (Darren England via AAP/PA).

“We want recommendations to be signed off in time for the 2023 domestic season, so that really means by the end of September this year ideally. You could stretch it a bit, but these projects can get very broad and you can get stuck and it’s important to focus people’s minds.”

One area Strauss does appear keen to address is that of professionalism in the game, though he stopped short of leaning into suggestions of a drinking culture in cricket.

“I don’t think I’d go down that route. If you ask my assessment, I think there are a lot of areas where the game of cricket full stop can improve professionalism,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean it’s unprofessional, it’s just that if you start comparing to other sports, and their approach, there are some areas. If you look at high-level sport everywhere around the world – football, rugby, the Olympics – there is a very strong systematic approach to what enables good performance out in the middle.

“I think we do that to a certain degree in cricket, but there are areas we could do more.”

