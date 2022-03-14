Conor Washington could start when Charlton host Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Washington could start when Charlton host Gillingham

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 6:27 pm
Charlton striker Conor Washington has recovered from a hamstring injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Charlton striker Conor Washington has recovered from a hamstring injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Conor Washington could make his first start since early February in Charlton’s home game against Gillingham.

Washington ended a five-game lay-off due to a hamstring injury when stepping off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Accrington.

Boss Johnnie Jackson is likely to make several more changes after his side slipped to a sixth loss in their last seven league games at the weekend.

Sean Clare and Jonathan Leko are hoping to resume after returning to the starting line-up at Accrington, while goalkeeper Stephen Henderson (calf) is still out.

Gillingham pair Ryan Jackson and Charlie Kelman are both injury doubts and will be monitored.

Jackson (hamstring) and Kelman (calf) were both withdrawn in Saturday’s win at Doncaster, while Aaron Chapman faces a late fitness test after missing training last week due to a muscle strain.

Daniel Phillips is still suspended after his dismissal in the recent home defeat to Bolton.

Gerald Sithole, Mustapha Carayol (both hamstring)  and Ben Reeves (calf) are not expected to feature.

