Scotland and Poland have a joint goal – to help Ukrainian children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scotland and Poland have a joint goal – to help Ukrainian children

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 7:11 pm
Scotland fans can help the Ukraine aid efforts (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Scotland fans can help the Ukraine aid efforts (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Scotland and Poland fans have been urged to fill Hampden next week to raise a significant six-figure sum to help the children of Ukraine.

A £10 donation will be made to UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Ukraine for each ticket sold for the friendly on March 24.

The game between Scotland and Poland has swiftly been arranged after both nations saw their World Cup play-off semi-finals called off in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland’s play-off was postponed until June following a request by opponents Ukraine, while Poland were handed a bye to their final – where they will take on Sweden or Czech Republic – after Russia were disqualified.

England have also pledged to support humanitarian efforts ahead of their friendly against Ivory Coast – fans can text 3LIONS to 70150 to donate £10 to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson and Poland counterpart Robert Lewandowski are both UNICEF ambassadors.

UNICEF is helping provide families and children with clean water, food and health supplies plus ensuring child protection services continue, both within Ukraine and for those who have fled to neighbouring countries. Poland has received the biggest number of more than two million refugees.

Robertson said: “As a father, the images of children in Ukraine has been heart-breaking to watch.

“I am a proud ambassador for UNICEF and when we were informed that the match against Ukraine would be postponed then working in partnership with Robert and the Polish squad to do our bit to help the situation was a no-brainer.

“We send our love and prayers to our fellow participants across Ukraine’s football community and hope that the money raised by this match will help the tremendous efforts already made by UNICEF in Ukraine and in helping the refugee situation.”

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke added: “We’ve seen wonderful examples of individuals and groups within Scottish football rally with their own contributions towards the situation in recent weeks.

“With the support of UNICEF, this match is a way for all Scottish football fans to unite in solidarity and support our friends in Ukraine.

“As many have already said, football is unimportant when you see the situation in Ukraine.

“I know that the Scotland supporters and the players will rally to show that the power of football can have a positive impact even during such desperate situations as the one faced in Ukraine at present.”

Scotland Supporters Club members can purchase tickets from £5 for juniors and £20 for adult members from 1pm on Tuesday, and a public sale starts on Thursday with adult tickets starting at £25.

Scotland will also take on the losers of the other semi-final in their play-off path, Wales or Austria, in an away friendly on March 29. Clarke will name his squad for the two matches on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal