Steven Schumacher could pick from unchanged squad when Plymouth face Portsmouth

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Portsmouth.

Schumacher has no new injury or suspension worries following Saturday’s win at Bolton.

Midfielder Alfie Lewis (thigh) and defender Dan Scarr (hamstring) both remain sidelined.

George Cooper and Brendan Galloway (both knee) have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs is hoping to feature for the first time in a month after recovering from a knee injury.

Striker Tyler Walker is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up. He stepped off the bench in Saturday’s draw at Ipswich after recovering from an ankle injury.

Marcus Harness sits out the final game of his three-match ban after receiving a straight red card in the recent home win against Accrington.

Winger Reeco Hackett (knee) is a long-term absentee and will play no further part this season.