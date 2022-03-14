No new worries for Paul Warne ahead of Rotherham’s clash with Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham boss Paul Warne could select from an unchanged squad for the home game against Lincoln.

Warne, whose side sit four points clear at the top of the table, has no new injury or suspension concerns following Saturday’s goalless draw at Wycombe.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay remains doubtful due to a shoulder injury, but striker Joshua Kayode (knee) is pushing for a recall after returning to the bench as an unused substitute at the weekend.

Freddie Ladapo (quad), Will Grigg (hamstring) and Georgie Kelly (calf) are all still out.

Lincoln are hoping to get Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s red card rescinded after his dismissal in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wimbledon.

Defender Norton-Cuffy, on loan from Arsenal, was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident and faces a three-game ban, but the Imps have lodged an appeal and it remains to be seen if they are successful.

Midfielder Conor McGrandles serves the second game of his two-match ban after receiving his 10th booking of the season in the midweek defeat at Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths (ankle) remains doubtful and midfielder Liam Bridcutt (knee) is still out.