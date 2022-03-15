Football rumours: Manchester United could make a splash with Harry Kane offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Manchester United could make a splash with Harry Kane offer

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 7:24 am
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (centre) is being linked to Manchester United again (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United are believed to be considering an offer for Harry Kane as club bosses line up a big name for the summer transfer window. The Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils are also closely monitoring Manchester City’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, with the uncertain futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani adding pressure on United to pursue a star centre-forward.

Staying with Haaland, the Daily Star, via AS, says Barcelona have identified Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku as an alternative should the Spanish giants lose out on the prolific 21-year-old Norwegian.

Chelsea v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Liverpool are keen to keep hold of back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool are planning to fend off any and all transfer interest in back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to The Sun. The Reds are already set to lose two keepers in Adrian and Loris Karius in the summer, and manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be intent on keeping the 23-year-old  Republic of Ireland international as back-up to number one Alisson for at least another year.

The paper also says West Ham are gearing up to make an offer for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. However, the Hammers face competition from Brentford and Everton for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Nick Potts/PA)

Mohamed Salah: AS reports Barcelona manager Xavi is keen on the idea of bringing the Liverpool striker to the Nou Camp.

Robert Lewandowski: Fichajes says Manchester City are set to join Real Madrid and Manchester United in the race to sign the Bayern Munich striker.

