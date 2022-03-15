Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined for driving 8mph over speed limit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been fined after he was caught driving eight miles per hour over the speed limit in his Lamborghini.

The 24-year-old England international was issued with three penalty points and ordered to pay a £900 fine, £620 costs and a £90 surcharge at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after he admitted driving the sports car at 58mph in a 50mph zone.

The Sheffield-born player, who did not attend court for the hearing, had been due to stand trial after he initially pleaded not guilty to exceeding the speed limit and failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

Barry Warburton, defending, said he would be changing his plea to exceeding the speed limit to guilty.

Michael O’Kane, prosecuting, said no evidence would be offered in respect of the second charge.

He said Calvert-Lewin’s Lamborghini was travelling along the A533 at Halton Lodge, in Runcorn, Cheshire, just after 1pm on August 18 last year.

Mr Warburton told magistrates: “He has got a disposable income in excess of £450 a week. I think you are probably aware he is a professional footballer.”

The court heard the maximum fine for the offence was £1,000 but Calvert-Lewin’s guilty plea meant it was dropped by 10 per cent.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored on his senior England debut against Wales in October 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

Chair of the bench Roy Baron ordered the total amount of £1,610 should be paid within 28 days.

Six members of the press were in court for the hearing, which lasted under 10 minutes.

The court was told Calvert-Lewin had three penalty points on his licence already from a speeding matter on February 28, 2020.

The forward joined Everton in 2016 and made his England senior debut in 2020.

He missed the Toffees’ Premier League match against Wolves on Sunday, with the club saying he was ill.