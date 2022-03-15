Man City still better placed than Reds in ‘exciting’ title race – Bernardo Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man City still better placed than Reds in ‘exciting’ title race – Bernardo Silva

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 1:39 pm
Bernardo Silva remains confident about Manchester City’s title hopes (John Walton/PA)
Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City are still best-placed to retain their Premier League crown despite a disappointing draw at Crystal Palace offering Liverpool hope.

City have been as many as 14 points clear of Liverpool this season, albeit skewed by the different number of matches played, but are now just four ahead of their closest challengers having also played a game more.

Pep Guardiola’s side failed to find a way past Palace on Monday night, having to settle for a 0-0 stalemate at Selhurst Park.

Both Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo hit the woodwork but the visitors were largely wasteful and could be just a single point clear if Liverpool win their game in hand away to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

That could mean Jurgen Klopp’s side head to the Etihad Stadium on April 10 knowing victory would see them take over as league leaders – but Silva knows there is still plenty of football to be played.

“We were actually good, but unfortunately we couldn’t score,” he told City+

Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Man City were unable to find the breakthrough at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

“It was a very frustrating game. Still a long way to go. It’s still better to be in our position than Liverpool’s, they still have to come and play in our stadium. It’s exciting.

“A draw is very disappointing for us, but there is a long way to go.

“It is always better to win than to draw. We wanted to win. We wanted the six-point advantage over Liverpool. They now play Arsenal.

“There are nine games to go. We’re going to be there – we’re going to fight as usual for the title.”

While it was a frustrating night for City, Palace once again revelled in the challenge of facing the reigning champions.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira got one over his former club with a win in Manchester earlier in the season and made it four points out of a possible six following this battling draw.

Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel Clyne helped keep Man City at bay (Adam Davy/PA)

Palace full-back Nathaniel Clyne revealed what Vieira’s game plan had been to once again frustrate City.

“He just said to play with energy,” Clyne said.

“Get in their faces, don’t make it easy and put our foot in the tackle. When we do have the ball let’s play it quick and play our pace up front to get into areas where we can make it dangerous.

“The tactics we lined up with, we made it difficult for them. We hit them well on the counter-attack and looked dangerous on the counter-attack, especially with the pace we have up front.

“We defended solid, kept our unit tight and together and, as I said, fully deserved the draw.

“Considering it was against the champions I think we did really well. We defended ever so good and frustrated them to limited chances and I think we fully deserved a draw.”

