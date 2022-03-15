Sam Simmonds says England’s players are behind under-fire head coach Eddie Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Simmonds says England’s players are behind under-fire head coach Eddie Jones

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 10:03 pm
Eddie Jones' position as England boss is under scrutiny (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eddie Jones’ position as England boss is under scrutiny (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sam Simmonds insists England’s players are fully behind Eddie Jones as the head coach attempts to rescue a disappointing Guinness Six Nations from calamity.

England could finish as low as fifth for a second successive year if they are defeated by Grand Slam-chasing France on Saturday and results in Cardiff and Dublin go against them.

And while that is the gloomiest possible scenario, ending the Championship in the bottom half of the table after falling to three defeats – the same number endured in 2021 – is a very real prospect.

Sam Simmonds says England's players are behind their head coach
Sam Simmonds says England’s players are behind their head coach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones on Monday faced questions over whether he is the right man to lead England to the 2023 World Cup and while stating that they are part of the job, he added that “I don’t think it helps being an Australian”.

A battling defeat to Ireland in round four, fought out with 14 men for all but 82 seconds after Charlie Ewels was sent off for a high tackle, has spared Jones greater scrutiny and Simmonds insists he has the support of the team.

“Eddie’s experience in the game is amazing. When he talks, boys listen,” the Exeter number eight said.

“I feel like as a group, probably in this campaign more than any other, we’ve come together as a squad.

“Although that maybe hasn’t been reflected in the results against Scotland and Ireland, I feel like people could see at Twickenham on Saturday what it meant for us to play for England.

“Also, we’re not just playing for England, we’re playing for the coaches. It’s big to see that and how much confidence we have in what Eddie does and in how we play the game at the weekend.

“He’s improved my game and I wouldn’t say there is a player who has left camp who hasn’t improved and taken on board the things that Eddie’s said.”

If England collapse against France, there will renewed pressure on Jones as another Six Nations passes without having staged a meaningful challenge for the title.

But Simmonds, who is competing with Alex Dombrandt to start at number eight, insists a plan has been hatched to derail the juggernaut that will coming hurtling towards his team on Saturday.

“Against a huge French pack, you don’t want to be going too high against them. It’s something we talked about this week – our chop tackles need to be good and our second man needs to be good to wrap the ball up as well because they love to offload,” he said.

“They’re very good in unstructured play and that’s probably where they got most of their momentum – from offloads and unstructured play.

“So we have talked about chopping the big fellas down, making them get up, chopping them down, making them get up. Hopefully they tire towards the end of the game.

“We can counteract what they do and potentially try to move them around a little bit more, to dampen down their strengths and turn them into weaknesses.”

