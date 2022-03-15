Takehiro Tomiyasu set to miss out again as Arsenal take on Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Takehiro Tomiyasu set to miss out again as Arsenal take on Liverpool

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 3:43 pm
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the visit of Liverpool (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the visit of Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal are likely to still be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for Wednesday’s Premier League visit of title-chasing Liverpool.

The Japan full-back has been struggling with a calf problem and is unlikely to be risked against the Reds.

Otherwise, Mikel Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from as Emile Smith Rowe returned to the bench for the weekend win over Leicester after recovering from coronavirus.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to be in the squad after a foot injury forced him off against Brighton on Saturday.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate returns after missing the last two matches.

However, midfielder James Milner and left-back Kostas Tsimikas are likely to miss out with illness.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Mane, Minamino, Origi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal