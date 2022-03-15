Scotland bid to deliver potential in final Six Nations match – Matt Fagerson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland bid to deliver potential in final Six Nations match – Matt Fagerson

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 4:43 pm
Matt Fagerson says Scotland will bid to deliver their potential in Ireland (David Davies/PA)
Matt Fagerson vowed he and his Scotland team-mates would rally together and bid to deliver their potential in their final match of the Guinness Six Nations in Dublin.

Ireland are looking to pip France to the title when they host Scotland on Saturday but Gregor Townsend’s men have a point to prove after struggling to build on the high of their opening victory over England.

Defeats against Wales and France were followed by a 33-22 win in Rome but Italy’s late surge was a warning for Scotland ahead of their trip to the Aviva Stadium.

Fagerson said: “We are focusing on ourselves this week. We know it’s going to be a huge challenge. They are playing for the championship and being at home, they will want to put their best foot forward.

“But focusing on ourselves, what we do well, really coming together tight as a group, will be pretty crucial for us.

“There is a feeling around the group that we still have a lot to deliver, so I think everyone coming together and being tight as a group will be crucial.”

The Glasgow back-row forward feels the late issues in Rome can be rectified quickly.

“In attack we had some really good breaks and really good hustle with boys supporting each other,” the 23-year-old said.

Matt Fagerson (centre) is tackled
Fagerson (centre) is accustomed to taking on Irish teams in the United Rugby Championship (Steve Welsh/PA)

“At times we were maybe a bit frantic in our systems and getting back and ready to play. We will be clearing that up this week.

“The last 15 minutes – from a defensive point of view – was quite disappointing to let in those two tries at the end. They are fixes we can make.

“Credit to the Italians, they were pretty good in that final quarter, but it’s stuff that we can fix.”

Fagerson is accustomed to taking on Irish teams in the United Rugby Championship and knows he is in for a tough test.

“Playing your Leinsters, Munsters, Ulster and stuff, it’s pretty confrontational teams,” he added. “You sort of know what they are going to bring but they do it so well.

“Their gameplan is quite set-piece oriented and they are pretty good at that and they have some great coaches as well.

“You know what’s coming but it’s pretty hard to stop.”

