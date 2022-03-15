Striker Sammie Szmodics returns as Peterborough take on Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Striker Sammie Szmodics returns as Peterborough take on Swansea

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 5:19 pm
Peterborough striker Sammie Szmodics could be fit for the visit of Swansea (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bottom-placed Peterborough welcome back striker Sammie Szmodics for Swansea’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship.

Szmodics missed Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Stoke with a muscle injury.

Jack Taylor continues to build minutes in the line-up after a six-week lay-off with a hamstring injury, but Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler and Joel Randall remain sidelined.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda, on loan from Swansea, has been ruled out until after the international break.

Swansea are monitoring the fitness of Hannes Wolf.

The Austria Under-21 international rejoined first-team training on Monday, but no final decision has been taken on his participation as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.

Nathanael Ogbeta and Kyle Joseph both featured in the under-23 side’s 5-1 victory over QPR on Monday and will be included in Russell Martin’s squad.

Ogbeta could make his first Swansea start after being troubled by a hamstring injury since his January move from Shrewsbury, but Ryan Manning misses out as he serves the second game of a four-match ban.

