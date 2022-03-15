Bologna’s Aaron Hickey one of the best young defenders in Europe – Steve Clarke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Clarke described Aaron Hickey as one of Europe’s outstanding young players after handing the Bologna full-back his first Scotland call-up.

The 19-year-old Serie A regular has turned down several call-ups to the under-21s, including a recent invite to be selected for upcoming European qualifiers, with his previous international experience limited to three caps with the under-17 team in early 2019.

However, the former Hearts player joins fellow left-backs Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Greg Taylor in the squad for games against Poland and either Wales or Austria.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad to face Poland and Austria or Wales in our two international friendlies later this month. pic.twitter.com/yWfIqvx3Tg — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 15, 2022

Scotland head coach Clarke said: “If you look at the way Aaron has played for Bologna over the course of the season, he is one of the stand-out young players in European football.

“It’s a chance for me to have a look at Aaron and compare Aaron with the left-backs or left wing-backs we have already got in the squad, who are pretty decent themselves.”

There is no place for Ryan Fraser, who pulled out of the squad for the final World Cup qualifying group matches in November only to be pictured training with newly-appointed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe two days later.

“Ryan has apologised for that situation,” Clarke said. “I had a good chat with him. I decided not to pick him in this camp and we have agreed that Ryan’s club form going forward will determine whether he is involved in the next camps. Basically it’s down to how Ryan plays for his club.”

David Marshall has been playing for QPR (John Walton/PA)

David Marshall has won a recall with Motherwell’s Liam Kelly preferred to St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark and John McLaughlin of Rangers as back-up to first-choice Craig Gordon.

“Obviously David lost his place in the Derby team, probably due to financial circumstances as much as anything,” Clarke said.

“He managed to get a move in the January window. He has been playing at QPR, reasonably regular. It’s nice to have David back involved. I always like to have at least two senior goalkeepers, so with Craig and David, I’ve got that.

“Younger goalkeepers is a different kettle of fish. I have been rotating Liam and Zander and I’ve gone for Liam this time. So we are strong in that department.”

Ryan Jack has impressed for Rangers in Europe (Bernd Thissen via DPA)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is recalled after returning to fitness in recent months following a long-term calf problem.

Clarke said: “Ryan Jack coming back is a big boost for us. Ryan was an integral part of the qualification for the Euros. Unfortunately he picked up a really serious injury that took a long time to recover from.

“But his recent performances for Rangers merit his place in the squad and it will be great to see him again.”

Hickey is the only new face in the squad while the likes of John Souttar, Liam Cooper, David Turnbull and Kevin Nisbet miss out through injury, while Lyndon Dykes is a fitness doubt.

Steve Clarke has gone with a tried and tested formula (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We are getting good experience,” said Clarke, whose team have won their last six matches. “I think maybe when there’s a couple of friendlies, the general public want you to make five, six, seven changes and get a lot of people in.

“My thinking on this camp was to work on one or two things, to get together after four months – it’s a long time we haven’t been together.

“It’s important to get the bulk of the squad together, work on what we are good at, and try and prepare as best we can for the June games.”

Scotland host Poland next Thursday in a friendly arranged in the wake of both countries seeing their World Cup play-off games postponed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Clarke’s side then travel to face the losers of the play-off semi-final in their qualifying path.