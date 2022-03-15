Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley fit for Blades clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley fit for Blades clash

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 6:25 pm
Jordan Thorniley missed Blackpool’s match with Swansea (Nick Potts/PA).
Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley available for the visit of Sheffield United.

Thorniley was left out of Saturday’s clash with Swansea having complained of feeling ill, one of several players who were laid low with a bug.

Blackpool still have a number of injury issues to contend with as Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Richard Keogh (calf) and Luke Garbutt (knee) continue to miss out.

Matty Virtue (ACL), Sonny Carey (foot) and Grant Ward (Achilles) are also out.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is hoping Ben Davies and John Fleck will be fit.

Both men picked up muscle injuries in Saturday’s defeat at Coventry but could have recovered in time.

Oli McBurnie suffered a dead leg in the same game and will also be assessed.

United have 11 players occupying the treatment room and as a result Kacper Lopata has been recalled from his loan spell at Southend.

