Nottingham Forest dealt double injury blow ahead of their meeting with QPR

Nottingham Forest have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of the visit of QPR.

Steve Cook and Max Lowe have both been ruled out for up to six weeks with injuries picked up in the 4-0 win over Reading.

That could rule them out for much of the remainder of the campaign.

Boss Steve Cooper said in the Nottingham Post: “It’s a blow for the two lads and a blow for us. But, unfortunately, these things happen.”

Seny Dieng and Lyndon Dykes are missing for QPR.

Dieng has a muscle complaint and is out for around four weeks, while Dykes is still sidelined with a hamstring injury that is proving frustrating.

Mark Warburton told the club’s official website of Dykes: “He has had a few niggles, I hoped he would have been available earlier but he’s had a small hamstring issue and we will hopefully look to get him back for Fulham and for the vitally important run in which is to come in the next few weeks.”

Dion Sanderson is available after serving a three-match ban.