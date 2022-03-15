Nottingham Forest dealt double injury blow ahead of their meeting with QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nottingham Forest dealt double injury blow ahead of their meeting with QPR

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 6:31 pm
Steve Cook is ruled out through injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of the visit of QPR.

Steve Cook and Max Lowe have both been ruled out for up to six weeks with injuries picked up in the 4-0 win over Reading.

That could rule them out for much of the remainder of the campaign.

Boss Steve Cooper said in the Nottingham Post: “It’s a blow for the two lads and a blow for us. But, unfortunately, these things happen.”

Seny Dieng and Lyndon Dykes are missing for QPR.

Dieng has a muscle complaint and is out for around four weeks, while Dykes is still sidelined with a hamstring injury that is proving frustrating.

Mark Warburton told the club’s official website of Dykes: “He has had a few niggles, I hoped he would have been available earlier but he’s had a small hamstring issue and we will hopefully look to get him back for Fulham and for the vitally important run in which is to come in the next few weeks.”

Dion Sanderson is available after serving a three-match ban.

