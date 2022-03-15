Mark Robins to take coronavirus test ahead of Coventry’s fixture with Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Robins to take coronavirus test ahead of Coventry’s fixture with Hull

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 6:41 pm
Mark Robins will take a coronavirus test before Coventry’s game with Hull (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Robins will take a coronavirus test before Coventry’s game with Hull (Nick Potts/PA)

Coventry boss Mark Robins will have a coronavirus test before the game against Hull to see whether he can attend.

Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash missed Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United with the virus and need to present a negative test.

Jake Bidwell will be absent as he is out for six weeks with a muscle tear.

The Sky Blues are three points off the play-offs going into the final 10 games of the season.

Hull are set to be without a number of players.

Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Josh Emmanuel and Andy Cannon are all likely to miss the trip.

Marcus Forss will be eyeing a start after he came off the bench in the weekend draw at Birmingham following a hamstring injury.

Hull have won just one of their last nine games but are 13 points clear of the drop zone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal