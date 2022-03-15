Mark Robins to take coronavirus test ahead of Coventry’s fixture with Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry boss Mark Robins will have a coronavirus test before the game against Hull to see whether he can attend.

Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash missed Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United with the virus and need to present a negative test.

Jake Bidwell will be absent as he is out for six weeks with a muscle tear.

The Sky Blues are three points off the play-offs going into the final 10 games of the season.

Hull are set to be without a number of players.

Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Josh Emmanuel and Andy Cannon are all likely to miss the trip.

Marcus Forss will be eyeing a start after he came off the bench in the weekend draw at Birmingham following a hamstring injury.

Hull have won just one of their last nine games but are 13 points clear of the drop zone.