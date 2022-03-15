Bradford make it back-to-back away wins with victory at Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals in six second-half minutes secured back-to-back wins for Bradford as they claimed a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

Matty Foulds’ opener arrived in the 70th minute before defender Yan Songo’o flicked in a crucial second shortly afterwards to inflict the first home league defeat on Graeme Lee since he took over as Pools boss in December.

This was former Premier League boss Mark Hughes’ night as he was able to follow up the Bantams’ weekend win over leaders Forest Green with another three points at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool had the best first-half chance in this mid-table tussle when striker Marcus Carver was denied with just goalkeeper Alex Bass to beat.

Luke Molyneux also had a couple of efforts saved by Bass after the restart, while Joe White curled a 25-yard effort against the crossbar for the home side.

But Bradford showed Hartlepool how to find the net with 20 minutes remaining when Callum Cooke’s fine run teed up Foulds to pick out the bottom corner of Ben Killip’s net.

And Songo’o made sure of the points six minutes later when he forced a corner over the line in a crowded area.