Last-gasp Jason McCarthy strike snatches Wycombe a valuable win

Jason McCarthy struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win for Wycombe against struggling Fleetwood and boost their play-off hopes.

The Chairboys are now within one point of the top six but it is now 12 games without a win for Fleetwood, who are still only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale was called into action twice in the opening 11 minutes, tipping away Dan Butterworth’s effort before clawing away Paddy Lane’s curler.

His opposite number Kieran O’Hara made a big save of his own after half an hour when he spread himself to deny Garath McCleary.

Butterworth had another chance to open the scoring 10 minutes into the second half when he was teed up by Lane, but Stockdale got down well to push his low shot away.

Just when it looked as though the visitors had held on for a priceless point, a ball into the box broke for McCarthy and he forced the ball in despite a defender’s best efforts.