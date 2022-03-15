Rotherham’s stuttering form comes to an end with win over Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotherham’s stuttering form comes to an end with win over Lincoln

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 9:51 pm
Ben Wiles opened the scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ben Wiles opened the scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Promotion hopefuls Rotherham’s stuttering form came to an end with a 2-1 win over Lincoln.

Two goals in three first-half minutes swung the game in the table-topping Millers’ favour as they secured a seven-point cushion over third-placed MK Dons.

Rotherham ended a rare three-game run without victory but were made to hang on at the death by the Imps.

Ben Wiles should have put the home side in front early on. The midfielder was all alone at the back post from Mickel Miller’s cross but fired straight at Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright.

But he made no mistake in the 11th minute after being picked out by Ollie Rathbone, sliding his effort in off the post.

Wiles led another Millers attack in the 13th minute, with Chiedozie Ogbene finishing it off superbly into the same bottom corner to double the lead.

Lincoln improved in the second period and Tom Hopper should have halved the deficit but he blazed over from close range.

Hopper did take the next chance that came his way, sweeping home from Cohen Bramall’s cross in the 81st minute to set up a nervy end for the home side.

