Luke Leahy and Daniel Udoh each bag a brace as Shrewsbury thrash Morecambe

Luke Leahy and Daniel Udoh both scored twice as Shrewsbury beat troubled Morecambe 5-0 in League One.

Captain Leahy scored twice early in the second half, with Udoh adding to his first-half opener in the 65th minute.

Ryan Bowman added a fifth to secure a welcome win for Steve Cotterill’s men, who were without a win in three and had picked up just two wins since the turn of the year.

The result made it 11 without a win for Morecambe, five of which have come since the return of manager Derek Adams.

Cotterill’s men had drawn a blank in two of their last three outings, but top scorer Udoh was on hand to tap home George Nurse’s delightful cross from close range a minute before half-time.

Just 40 seconds after the break referee Darren Drysdale adjudged Jacob Bedeau to have handballed Tyrese Fornah’s long-range effort and Leahy stepped up to confidently fire the resulting spot-kick past Trevor Carson.

He doubled his tally with his eighth league goal of the season just four minutes later, taking the ball down on the edge of the box and finding the top corner.

The midfielder then turned provider, setting Udoh free to score his 10 league goal of the season.

Leahy set up his second of the evening five minutes later when his cross to the back post was headed in by Bowman.