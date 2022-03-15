Kian Harratt at the double as Port Vale hit back to beat Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kian Harratt at the double as Port Vale hit back to beat Mansfield

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 9:55 pm
Kian Harratt came off the bench to score twice for Port Vale (Mike Egerton/PA).
Kian Harratt came off the bench to score twice for Port Vale (Mike Egerton/PA).

Substitute Kian Harratt scored a second-half brace as Port Vale came from behind to beat Mansfield 3-1 and leapfrog their opponents in the League Two table

Rhys Oates put the Stags in front in the 22nd minute, but the hosts soon equalised through James Wilson’s strike and clinched the win through Harratt’s late double.

There was little action of note in the opening 20 minutes and it was the first shot of the match that saw Oates open the scoring.

The 27-year-old shrugged off marker Aaron Martin to latch on to a ball over the top from Kieran Wallace and then demonstrated superb composure to round goalkeeper Aidan Stone and place the ball into the open goal.

The hosts responded well, however, and grabbed the equaliser thanks to Wilson, who, slipped through by Ben Garrity, burst away from the Mansfield defence before striking the ball across keeper Nathan Bishop and into the bottom right corner.

The match could have gone either way in the second half, but it was the introduction of Harratt in the 72nd minute that proved the turning point as he stuck in the 76th and 88th minutes to secure all three points for Vale.

