Kian Harratt at the double as Port Vale hit back to beat Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Kian Harratt scored a second-half brace as Port Vale came from behind to beat Mansfield 3-1 and leapfrog their opponents in the League Two table

Rhys Oates put the Stags in front in the 22nd minute, but the hosts soon equalised through James Wilson’s strike and clinched the win through Harratt’s late double.

There was little action of note in the opening 20 minutes and it was the first shot of the match that saw Oates open the scoring.

The 27-year-old shrugged off marker Aaron Martin to latch on to a ball over the top from Kieran Wallace and then demonstrated superb composure to round goalkeeper Aidan Stone and place the ball into the open goal.

The hosts responded well, however, and grabbed the equaliser thanks to Wilson, who, slipped through by Ben Garrity, burst away from the Mansfield defence before striking the ball across keeper Nathan Bishop and into the bottom right corner.

The match could have gone either way in the second half, but it was the introduction of Harratt in the 72nd minute that proved the turning point as he stuck in the 76th and 88th minutes to secure all three points for Vale.