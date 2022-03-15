Tim Dieng brace lifts Exeter to victory over Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tim Dieng brace lifts Exeter to victory over Crawley

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 9:57 pm
Tim Dieng starred for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tim Dieng starred for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Two goals from midfielder Tim Dieng helped Exeter to a 2-1 win over battling Crawley in a scrappy game at St James Park.

Crawley’s best chance of the first half fell to Ashley Nadesan, who rounded Exeter goalkeeper Cam Dawson, but from an acute angle, he rolled the ball into the side-netting.

The deadlock was broken in the 31st minute when Offrande Zanzala kept the ball alive from a deep free-kick and Alex Hartridge and Pierce Sweeney combined to feed Dieng, who took his time to create a yard of space and pass the ball into the corner of the net.

Exeter doubled their lead in controversial circumstances on the stroke of half-time.

A Josh Key cross was headed clear and Dieng returned it with a high looping header from 25 yards that Glenn Morris carried over the goal line, but he and his team-mates claimed he was fouled by Zanzala.

However, Crawley pulled a goal back almost immediately when Dawson made a good save, but Kwesi Appiah was on hand to tap in the loose ball.

Nadesan’s deft chip landed on the roof of the net after he was played through on goal, but that was the only chance of a poor second half.

