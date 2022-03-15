Ryan Hardie gets only goal as Plymouth beat Portsmouth for fourth win on bounce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Hardie gets only goal as Plymouth beat Portsmouth for fourth win on bounce

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:05 pm
Ryan Hardie’s goal sealed victory for Plymouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Hardie's goal sealed victory for Plymouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Plymouth made it four League One wins in a row by beating play-off rivals Portsmouth 1-0 at Home Park.

Argyle top scorer Ryan Hardie fired the greens ahead from close range after converting Panutche Camara’s cross with 65 minutes gone.

Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis sent a thumping 25-yard free-kick just wide of goal after five minutes.

Portsmouth number one Gavin Bazunu made a good diving save to keep out Luke Jephcott’s angled drive after the striker had been teed up by Hardie following good work by increasingly influential playmaker Danny Mayor.

Wing back Denver Hume’s curling cross from the left cried out for a Portsmouth finishing touch as it swept across the face of Michael Cooper’s goal after 25 minutes but none was forthcoming.

Jordan Houghton’s 20-yard rising drive forced another good save from the Pompey keeper on the hour.

Mahlon Romeo’s goal-line clearance denied Joe Edwards as the ball pinged around the Portsmouth penalty area, minutes before Argyle’s pressure told.

Eighteen-goal Hardie broke the deadlock then had penalty appeals turned away minutes later before Camara’s thumping 25-yard shot bought the best out of Bazunu.

