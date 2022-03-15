Matty Lund makes amends to earn Salford a point against his former club Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Lund makes amends to earn Salford a point against his former club Rochdale

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:06 pm
Matty Lund scored against his former club (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ex-Rochdale midfielder Matty Lund had a night of mixed fortunes as his goal rescued a point for Salford in a 1-1 draw against his former club in League Two.

Lund was at fault for the James Ball’s opening goal in the 27th minute but made amends in the second half to extend his side’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

Salford controlled the opening 20 minutes with Brandon Asante testing Jay Lynch in the Rochdale goal on a couple of occasions.

However, the hosts took the lead when Lund made a hash of a pass and Ball took advantage. The midfielder strode through on goal, opened up his body and stroked the ball beneath Tom King, who got a touch to the shot but could not keep it out of the net.

Lund made up for that error in the 66th minute when he levelled the score, glancing home Stephen Kelly’s free-kick.

Rochdale passed up a clear opportunity to regain the lead when Ball missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the 74th minute, turning Liam Kelly’s delivery over the crossbar from three yards.

Ryan Watson had a good chance at the other end late on but blazed over the top.

