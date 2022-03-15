Andrew Munro’s late header earns Forfar victory at lowly Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Munro got Forfar’s Scottish League Two promotion hopes back on track as he headed an 84th-minute winner at bottom club Cowdenbeath.

The Loons went into the game at Central Park smarting from their shock loss to Stirling at the weekend that left them adrift of second-placed Annan.

But the visitors made a bright start and snatched the lead in the 14th minute when Craig Thomson fired home beneath goalkeeper Cammy Gill.

But the home side rallied and equalised in the 36th minute when Fraser Mullen completed a swift counter-attack to find the net.

Cowdenbeath had their chances in the second half with Forfar keeper Marc McCallum pulling off a brilliant save to deny Robbie Buchanan.

But Munro’s late effort sealed victory for the visitors and left the hosts still six points adrift after their six consecutive defeat.