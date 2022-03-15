Josh Magennis on target with first goal for Wigan in victory over lowly Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Magennis on target with first goal for Wigan in victory over lowly Crewe

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:13 pm
Josh Magennis broke the deadlock for Wigan on the stroke of half-time (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Magennis broke the deadlock for Wigan on the stroke of half-time (Leila Coker/PA)

Josh Magennis struck his first goal since signing for Wigan as the Latics kept up the pressure on League One leaders Rotherham with a hard-fought 2-0 win at lowly Crewe.

Magennis – recruited from Hull in January – headed home at the end of the first half and Will Keane followed suit with another aerial finish soon after the interval to break the bottom club’s resistance.

Wigan skipper Tendayi Darikwa tested Dave Richards with a fierce right-footed effort from 20 yards which the Crewe goalkeeper did well to turn away.

But Latics goalkeeper Ben Amos was also called into early action when tipping over a rising drive from Callum Ainley.

It was one of several moments of opportunity Crewe crafted out in the first half.

Rekeem Harper cleared the crossbar with a drive and leading scorer Chris Long found space for a powerful shot from 20 yards which Amos gathered at the second attempt.

Josh Lundstram was also inches away from applying a far-post finish before Wigan defender Joe Bennett’s intervention.

But the visitors showed a ruthless touch from the dead ball two minutes before the interval with Magennis breaking free of his marker to glance a header past Richards from Max Power’s free-kick.

Another precision delivery set up the second soon after the restart with Bennett’s hanging cross from the left headed into the top corner by Keane after 53 minutes to seal the points.

