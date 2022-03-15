Tranmere see off Harrogate to maintain promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tranmere see off Harrogate to maintain promotion push

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:13 pm
Kane Hemmings was among the goals for Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA).


Tranmere maintained their automatic promotion push with a hard-earned 2-0 win over 10-man Harrogate.

Rovers finally condemned Town to a third straight defeat thanks to two second-half goals in an ill-tempered clash.

After Josh McPake saw an early shot blocked, Rovers threatened again midway through the first period.

Calum MacDonald’s throw-in was met by Kane Hemmings, but his dipping 20-yard effort was off target.

Harrogate were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour mark when striker Luke Armstrong was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in the space of three minutes.

Before half-time Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley produced brilliant saves to keep out Elliott Nevitt’s header and Josh Hawkes’ crisp strike.

Everton loanee Lewis Warrington broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when he slotted home following a neat one-two with Hemmings.

Rovers struck again when Hemmings scored from the spot after substitute Jack Muldoon shoved Tom Davies.

Harrogate were denied a consolation when Peter Clarke superbly headed Jack Diamond’s effort off the line.

