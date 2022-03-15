Aaron McGowan scores spectacular opening goal as Northampton defeat Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron McGowan’s stunning goal set Northampton on their way to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over struggling Stevenage.

McGowan’s superb finish was added to by Mitch Pinnock early in the second half and those goals were enough to keep the Cobblers second in League Two.

The game was delayed after only two minutes when the sprinklers came on, soaking half of the pitch.

When play resumed after a short delay, Pinnock saw an early shot blocked before Northampton hit the front with a fabulous 18th-minute opener.

Louis Appere flicked on Bez Lubala’s cross and the fast-arriving McGowan unleashed a stunning half-volley that whistled into the bottom corner.

Northampton were comfortable in the opening half hour but Stevenage built momentum as half-time neared and they missed one clear chance to level when Elliot List fired over the angle of post and bar.

That miss looked all the more costly when Northampton doubled their lead through Pinnock’s powerful finish only four minutes into the second half.

Christy Pym denied Jack Sowerby and Jon Guthrie before Chris Lines halved the deficit when finishing off a well-worked move, but that came too late to avoid a ninth successive game without victory for Stevenage.