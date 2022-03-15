Ephron Mason-Clark goal earns Barnet victory over Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling Barnet dealt a further blow to Boreham Wood’s National League play-off prospects with a 1-0 win at The Hive.

Ephron Mason-Clark pounced on a defensive mix-up to grab the only goal after 13 minutes and leave the visitors still searching for their first win since the end of their FA Cup heroics.

Reece Grego-Cox came close to adding a second for the hosts, who were in the mood to build on their 6-0 thrashing of bottom club Dover at the weekend.

Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough made a superb save to deny Josh Rees and was also called into action to stop a curling effort from Tyrone Marsh before the break.

The visitors continued to press after the break, with Jacob Mendy among those coming close, but the Bees held firm for a win that moves them further clear of the drop zone.