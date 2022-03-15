John Rooney effort enough as Barrow boost survival hopes with win at Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Rooney effort enough as Barrow boost survival hopes with win at Scunthorpe

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:19 pm
Former Stockport midfielder John Rooney was on target for Barrow (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Barrow gave their League Two survival hopes a much-needed boost with a narrow 1-0 success at 10-man Scunthorpe.

John Rooney got the all-important goal a minute before half-time against the bottom side – ending the Bluebirds’ seven-match run without a victory.

The visitors dominated against an Iron side that were always facing an uphill battle following midfielder Anthony Grant’s red card for a late challenge on Josh Gordon midway through the first half.

A last-ditch clearance from George Taft denied Barrow an opener two minutes after the hosts were reduced to 10 men, though Rooney made no mistake after 44 minutes, taking his time to pick his spot after being teed up by Gordon.

The second half was largely one-way traffic, with the Bluebirds – who had failed to score in four of their previous five games – wasting a host of chances.

Robbie Gotts fired tamely at the Iron’s Rory Watson after being picked out by a Rooney pass 10 minutes after the break, before Aaron Amadi-Holloway was woefully off target with only the goalkeeper to beat just before the hour mark.

Fortunately for the visitors, who were also reduced to 10 men when Tom Beadling was shown a second yellow card as the game ticked towards stoppage time, Scunthorpe rarely looked capable of forcing an equaliser despite a spirited response.

